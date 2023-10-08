We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whiskas Kitten Dry Cat Food Biscuits Chicken 1.9Kg

£5.25

£2.76/kg

Complete dry pet food for kittens.
Whiskas Kitten Chicken dry kitten food is carefully prepared to give your kitten all the nutrients they need as they grow and explore their new world! Made with high quality ingredients that support dental health, this kitten food provides the purrfect balance of vitamins and minerals to keep them happy, healthy & running to the bowl every mealtime.Dry cat food with Calcium to support the development of healthy bones and teeth.Dry kitten food with easily digestible chicken to help support the digestive tract.Kitten food with Vitamin E and Taurine to help to support natural defences.We are committed to reducing our environmental impact.Dry cat food made in factories that use 100% renewable energy.
Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious dry cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each chicken cat food dish is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.
This chicken cat food is specially formulated to provide 100% of your kitten's daily needsMade with no added artificial colours or flavourings
Pack size: 1.9KG
Calcium to support the development of healthy bones and teethVitamin E and Taurine to help to support natural defences

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Brown Kibbles*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots (equivalent to 4% Carrots) in the Orange Kibbles and 1% Dried Peas (equivalent to 4% Peas) in the Green Kibbles*), Milk and Milk Derivatives (including 0.7% Skimmed Milk Powder in the Filled Kibble, equivalent to 4% Skimmed Milk*), Yeasts, *Brown Kibble typically 70% of product, Filled Kibble typically 14% of product, Orange Kibble and Green Kibble both typically 8% of product each

Net Contents

1.9kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation≤ 3 months: 45 - 55 g, 4 - 5 months: 65 - 75 g, 6 - 12 months: 70 - 80 g15 g dry food can be replaced with 1 85 g pouch of Whiskas® wet food.389 kcal/100 gFeeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your kitten. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. Please introduce food gradually when switching diets. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.

