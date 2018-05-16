We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Salt & Chilli Chicken Thigh Fillets 350G

Tesco Fire Pit Salt & Chilli Chicken Thigh Fillets 350G
£3.50
£10.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1037kJ
247kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.62g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 706kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken thigh fillets coated in a salt and chilli marinade.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (96%), Sugar, Spices, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Glucose Syrup, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven cook - From Chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 / 25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (147g**)
Energy706kJ / 168kcal1037kJ / 247kcal
Fat7.2g10.6g
Saturates1.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate3.3g4.9g
Sugars1.8g2.6g
Fibre0.3g0.4g
Protein22.4g32.9g
Salt1.10g1.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
When cooked according to instructions.
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 294g.

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

