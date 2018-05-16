New
Smarties Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 264G
Product Description
- A milk chocolate egg with 3x tubes of Dinosaur Smarties (Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell).
- Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- SMARTIES® Dinosaur Giant Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with three full-sized Smarties Tubes included, dino-style!
- SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® within this product are available in a mixture of 2 different coloured shells - brown and green.
- Don't forget to get involved with the fun back of pack activities which are truly ROARSOME!
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- For more fun like this, why not try our Smarties Incredible Egg?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Milk chocolate egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving
- Smarties
- Know Your Servings
- 16 Sweets = 1 Serving
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Giant Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 3 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end see base.
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tube. Recycle
Name and address
- UK:
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI:
- Nestle Ireland,
Return to
- Contact us free
- UK:
- 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI:
- 00800 6378 5385
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
264g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard. IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
- Giant Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 3 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry.Best before end see base.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16 sweets
|% RI*
|Energy
|1971kJ
|376kJ
|-
|469kcal
|90kcal
|4%
|Fat
|18.8g
|3.6g
|5%
|of which saturates
|11.4g
|2.2g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|67.8g
|12.9g
|5%
|of which:sugars
|62.4g
|11.9g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|-
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.2g
|2%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.02g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
- Giant Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 3 Full-Sized Dinosaur Smarties Tubes included
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry.Best before end see base.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 egg
|% RI*
|Energy
|2214kJ
|471kJ
|-
|530kcal
|100kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.5g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.4g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|11.4g
|4%
|of which:sugars
|60.4g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|2%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
