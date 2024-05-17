Unearthed Smoky & Spicy Kabanos 105G

Unearthed Smoky & Spicy Kabanos 105G

Finely shredded, dried, smoked pork sausage seasoned with spices.Ip from every pack supports Action Against HungerRegistered charity No. 1047501
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Bringing Holidays HomeSmoky & warmingA Traditional Snacking Sausage, Seasoned with ChilliesChilli rating - Mild - 1
Ingredients

Pork, Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices (Chilli (1%), Sweet Paprika, Garlic, Nutmeg, Cumin, Black Pepper), Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Filled into an edible casing, Prepared with 185g of Pork per 100g of product

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Soy, Milk, Nut, Celery or Mustard allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using EU pork

