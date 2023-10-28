Ariel All In One Washing Liquid Pods Colour 25 Washes 460G

Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent Color provide brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. They have been designed for cold, with unique technologies like COOL CLEAN Technology. Wash colder with Ariel All-in-1 PODS®: save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. On top, Ariel Color washing tablets can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box. It contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves, even in cold, to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® Color clean ever. Ariel washing capsules contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients and are also produced with 100% purchased renewable electricity. WARNING: this product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

BRRRILLIANT STAIN REMOVAL: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules deliver brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASH DESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules now come with unique COOL CLEAN Technology WASH COLDER WITH ARIEL ALL-IN-1 PODS®: Save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablets now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® 100% WATER-SOLUBLE PODS® FILM: Ariel laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble PODS® film, even in cold WITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel PODS® are biodegradable MADE WITH 100% PURCHASED RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY: Ariel washing capsules are produced with 100% purchased renewable electricity GREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information

Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Eugenol

Preparation and Usage