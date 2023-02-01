Tesco Finest British Beef Burger Kit 431G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 2401kJ
-
- 573kcal
- 29%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 26.0g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.6g
- 53%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.80g
- 30%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200kJ / 286kcal
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned beef steak mince burgers with brioche style bread rolls, cheese melts and a sachet of fried onions.
- Two Finest beef quarter pounders with brioche style buns, crispy onions and heart shaped cheese melts. Two Finest beef burgers, made with succulent British beef, seasoned with sea salt and pepper and topped with a heart shaped cheese melt that will melt perfectly when cooked. Serve the burger in our soft brioche style buns and top it with crispy onions and your favourite sauce, if desired.
- Pack size: 431G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef Burger (52%) [Beef, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Brioche Roll [Wheat Flour, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Cheese Melt (9%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Fried Onion [Onion, Palm Oil, Buckwheat, Salt].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove the cheese melts from the burgers and place to one side for later use. Place burgers on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn once halfway through cooking time. During the final 5 minutes of cooking place the cheese melts on the top of the burgers and continue to cook for the remaining time (do not turn). During the final minute of cooking place both halves of the bun under a pre-heated grill and toast lightly on both sides. Place the cooked burger on the top of the bun base, then add the fried onions. Put top of bun on and serve.
Grill
Instructions: 18-20 mins For best results grill. Remove the cheese melts from the burgers and place to one side for later use. Place burgers under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 18-20 minutes, turning occasionally. During the final 5 minutes of cooking place the cheese melts on top of the burgers and continue to grill for the remaining time (do not turn). During the final minute of cooking, place both halves of the bun under the grill and lightly toast on both sides. Place the grilled burger on top of the bun base, then add the fried onions. Put top of bun on and serve.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
431g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g**)
|Energy
|1200kJ / 286kcal
|2401kJ / 573kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|26.0g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.6g
|49.1g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|17.1g
|34.3g
|Salt
|0.90g
|1.80g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 431g typically weighs 400g.
|-
|-
Safety information

