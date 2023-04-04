Ginsters Creamy Tomato Chicken & Mozzarella Slice 170G

British chicken and tomatoes in a creamy sauce with Mozzarella, onion, potato and basil pesto, wrapped in light puff pastry and topped with a tomato and basil crumb.

Try our summer Limited Edition Creamy Tomato Chicken & mozzarella slice, it’s a taste of the season. Only available for a limited time, so grab a slice while you can. Made with British chicken and tomatoes in a creamy sauce with mozzarella, onion, potato, and basil pesto, wrapped in light puff pastry and topped with a tomato and basil crumb. -We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969 -We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives) -Suitable for home freezing - At its best when it’s hot, oven bake and serve hot, it only takes 20-25 minutes in the oven - Can be eaten hot or cold - Perfect for quick easy lunches and on-the-go Leave a review and let us know your thoughts, Fancy trying something different? Have a look at our peppered steak slice or try one of our Cajun chicken bakes.

We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969 we're proud to use only 100% British farmed chicken We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)

A taste of the seasons 100% British Farmed Chicken Ready to Eat or Oven Bake 20-25 Mins No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Chicken Thigh (18%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Tomato, Onion, Potato, West Country Single Cream (Milk), Egg, Cornflour, Breadcrumbs (Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose), Tomato Purée, British Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Salt, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Tomato Powder, Garlic Purée, Mustard

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Additives