Charlie Bigham's 2 Molten Chocolate Puddings 200G

Charlie Bigham's 2 Molten Choc Puddings 200g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Our rich chocolate pudding with a gooey, melt-in-the-middle centre. Superb with ice cream.

After hundreds of requests, I thought it was finally time to create a range of proper puds. For the perfect way to round off an evening, accompany this decadent pud with a scoop of really good vanilla ice cream.

Oven Cook in 15 Mins Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Free-Range Egg, Sugar, Dark Chocolate (14%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*), Natural Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Natural Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chocolate Shards (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Secret ingredient: obsession, *Don't worry, this is commonly found in Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮