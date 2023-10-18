Whiskas Adult 1+ Dry Cat Food Biscuits Chicken 1.9Kg

Complete dry pet food for adult cats.

Whiskas 1+ Chicken cat food is carefully prepared to give your feline friend everything they need to keep them purring. Made with high quality ingredients that are sourced only from trusted suppliers, each delicious bowl of dry cat food provides the purrfect balance of vitamins and minerals to keep them happy, healthy & running to the bowl every mealtime. Dry cat food formulated with balanced minerals to support lower urinary tract health. Cat food with Vitamin A essential for a strong and clear vision. Chicken cat food with Zinc, essential for a healthy skin and coat. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. Dry cat food made in factories that use 100% renewable energy.

Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious dry cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each chicken cat food dish is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

This chicken cat food is specially formulated to provide 100% of your 1+ cat's daily needs and a natural source of fibres Made with no added artificial colours or flavourings

Pack size: 1.9KG

With Vitamin A essential for a strong and clear vision With Zinc: essential for a healthy skin and coat

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Brown Kibbles*), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots (equivalent to 4% Carrots) in the Orange Kibbles and 1% Dried Peas (equivalent to 4% Peas) in the Green Kibbles*), Yeasts, *Brown Kibble typically 70% of product, Orange Kibble and Green Kibble both typically 8% of product each

Net Contents

1.9kg ℮

Preparation and Usage