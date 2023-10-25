Funko Soda Figure Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

This mean, green, Christmas-stealing machine is ready to cause some mayhem as this Funko Soda figure! Standing with his hands on his hips, the Grinch is scheming up new tricks for any holiday-loving Who that comes his way. Only 10,000 of this collectible were made and there’s a 1 in 6 chance that you may find the chase of the Grinch holding his dog, Max. Bring this loveable grump home to your Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas collection and his heart may just grow a size or two! Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Please note: Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

This mean, green, Christmas-stealing machine is ready to cause some mayhem as this Funko Soda figure! Standing with his hands on his hips, the Grinch is scheming up new tricks for any holiday-loving Who that comes his way. Only 10,000 of this collectible were made and there’s a 1 in 6 chance that you may find the chase of the Grinch holding his dog, Max. Bring this loveable grump home to your Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas collection and his heart may just grow a size or two! Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Please note: Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023