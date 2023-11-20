ME TO YOU PENGUIN

This adorable Me to You Tatty Teddy bear is dressed in a grey and white penguin outfit. This Tatty Teddy measures 16cm high - a perfect small cuddly gift for someone special - or a treat to yourself!

GENUINE TATTY TEDDY by ME TO YOU – unique and instantly recognisable with grey fur, a cute blue nose and patches, Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts all over the world with a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship