New
Tesco Finest 6 Spanish Croquetas With Spinach 210G

£4.50

£21.43/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 croquetas
Energy
197kcal
820kJ
10%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 282kcal

6 Croquetas filled with a bechamel sauce, spinach, pine nuts and raisins coated in breadcrumbs.
SUMMER EDITION With béchamel sauce, spinach, raisins and pine nuts all hand rolled in a crispy golden breadcrumb.
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach (15%), Water, Leek, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Pine Nuts, Raisins, Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, fish, crustaceans, soya, celery, peanuts and nuts and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

210g e

View all Finest Picnic & Sharing 3 for £8

