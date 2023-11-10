Feel Good Toilet Tissue 9 Rolls

Feel Good eco toilet paper is made from 100% recycled paper, not just any old paper (and definitely not recycled toilet paper), but the best quality we can source, such as recycled office paper. And here is what we do to make it soft and bright and kind to your bottom whilst caring for the environment.

The most important thing is, we only select the best quality recycled paper and cardboard.

It's collected, sorted and delivered to our mill.

Any plastic and metal is removed and then the paper is thoroughly washed. Our water is recycled too.

Then we chop them into individual rolls ready for wrapping.

The excess water is drained and the paper dried before being wound into a really long paper roll.

Feel Good Finally it's all wrapped and sent to the shops.

Plus, we've wrapped our rolls in paper too so it's easier for you to recycle!

Make sure you place this wrapper in your home paper recycling bin.

You never know, it might end up being recycled to make more lovely Feel Good 100% eco toilet paper.

So we can all Feel Good!