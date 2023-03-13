We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings 800G

£3.50
£4.38/kg

Per 97g

Energy
950kJ
227kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken wings marinated in a hot and spicy seasoning.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (95%), Caster Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Salt, Maltodextrin, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli, Lemon Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Lime Oil, Cayenne Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 97g
Energy979kJ / 234kcal950kJ / 227kcal
Fat13.1g12.7g
Saturates3.5g3.4g
Carbohydrate3.4g3.3g
Sugars1.9g1.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.7g24.9g
Salt0.56g0.55g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

