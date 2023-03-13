Tesco Firepit Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings 800G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ / 234kcal
Product Description
- Chicken wings marinated in a hot and spicy seasoning.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (95%), Caster Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Salt, Maltodextrin, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli, Lemon Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Lime Oil, Cayenne Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 97g
|Energy
|979kJ / 234kcal
|950kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|12.7g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.7g
|24.9g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
