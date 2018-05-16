We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Crab Pate 100G

Tesco Crab Pate 100G
£1.50
£1.50/100g

1/3 of a pot

Energy
206kJ
49kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • A pâté made with crab, full fat soft cheese, single cream, crème fraîche and lemon juice.
  • British crab. Made with soft cheese and crème fraîche, balanced with lemon juice.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crab (Crustacean) (50%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Tomato Paste, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pot (33g)
Energy624kJ / 150kcal206kJ / 49kcal
Fat10.1g3.3g
Saturates3.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g2.1g
Sugars1.4g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein8.1g2.7g
Salt1.09g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

