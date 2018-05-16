Tesco Crab Pate 100G

1/3 of a pot
- Energy
- 206kJ
-
- 49kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.36g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 150kcal
Product Description
- A pâté made with crab, full fat soft cheese, single cream, crème fraîche and lemon juice.
- British crab. Made with soft cheese and crème fraîche, balanced with lemon juice.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Crab (Crustacean) (50%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Tomato Paste, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pot (33g)
|Energy
|624kJ / 150kcal
|206kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.1g
|2.7g
|Salt
|1.09g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.