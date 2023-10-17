We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purina One 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 2.8Kg

Complete Pet Food for Cats Aged 11 Years and OverFind out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging
Purina ONE® Senior 11+ is a nutrition targeted to answer the specific needs of cats aged 11 years and over.Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. Purina ONE® Bifensis® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat's natural defences from the inside out and helps support a healthy gut microbiome.Help support healthy ageing thanks to adapted nutrient profileAppropriate energy to help avoid excessive body weight loss supported by an adapted protein/fat ratioScientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteriaHelps improve gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebioticChicken is the #1 ingredients - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong musclesHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHealthy bones and good mobility promoted by minerals, vitamin D and a lean body
Discover also Purina ONE high quality nutrition in wet products with a range of delicious recipes specifically to meet your cat's tailored needs.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Helps Support the Gut MicrobiomeVisible health for today and tomorrowStrong Natural DefencesHelps Support Healthy AgeingAvoid Excessive Weight LossRich in Chicken as #1 IngredientDesigned by Purina Veterinarians & NutritionistsNo Added Colours
Pack size: 2.8KG
Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Ingredients

Chicken (17%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat (14%), Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Wheat Gluten, Soya Meal, Animal Fats, Wheat Middlings, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder (0.025%), Yeasts

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.Recommend Daily Amount (g/day)Cat Weight: 2 - 4 kg; Quantity: 30 - 60 gCat Weight: 4 - 6 kg; Quantity: 60 - 90 gCat Weight: 6 - 8 kg; Quantity: 90 - 120 g

