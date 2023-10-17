Purina One 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 2.8Kg

Complete Pet Food for Cats Aged 11 Years and Over Find out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging

Purina ONE® Senior 11+ is a nutrition targeted to answer the specific needs of cats aged 11 years and over. Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. Purina ONE® Bifensis® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat's natural defences from the inside out and helps support a healthy gut microbiome. Help support healthy ageing thanks to adapted nutrient profile Appropriate energy to help avoid excessive body weight loss supported by an adapted protein/fat ratio Scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria Helps improve gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic Chicken is the #1 ingredients - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals Healthy bones and good mobility promoted by minerals, vitamin D and a lean body

Discover also Purina ONE high quality nutrition in wet products with a range of delicious recipes specifically to meet your cat's tailored needs.

Helps Support the Gut Microbiome Visible health for today and tomorrow Strong Natural Defences Helps Support Healthy Ageing Avoid Excessive Weight Loss Rich in Chicken as #1 Ingredient Designed by Purina Veterinarians & Nutritionists No Added Colours

Pack size: 2.8KG

Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Chicken (17%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat (14%), Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Wheat Gluten, Soya Meal, Animal Fats, Wheat Middlings, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder (0.025%), Yeasts

2.8kg ℮

