Purina One Bifensis Senior Chicken Cat Food 750G

Complete Pet Food for Cats Aged 7 Years and Over Find out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging

Purina ONE® Senior 7+ is a nutrition targeted to answer the specific needs of cats aged 7 years and over. Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. Purina ONE® Bifensis® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out and helps support a healthy gut microbiome. Helps Support the Gut Microbiome Help support healthy kidneys thanks to vitamins E&C Oral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morsels Scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals Helps improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic Healthy bones and good mobility promoted by minerals and vitamin D Chicken is the #1 ingredient - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

Visible health for today and tomorrow Strong Natural Defences For cats aged 7 years and over Healthy Kidneys Oral Care for Gums and Teeth Rich in Chicken as #1 Ingredient Designed by Purina Veterinarians & Nutritionists No Added Colours

Pack size: 750G

Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Source of protein

Ingredients

Chicken (17%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat (15%), Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten, Animal Fats, Wheat Middlings, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeasts

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage