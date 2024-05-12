We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Greek Trio Of Olives 200G

Tesco Finest Greek Trio Of Olives 200G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£20.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack (50g)
Energy
424kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
2.04g

high

34%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 206kcal

Kalamata olives stuffed with sundried tomatoes, Halkidiki olives stuffed with garlic and red pepper, chargrilled Halkidiki olives in a herb dressing.
Summer Edition Chargrilled smoky Halkidiki olives, Halkidiki olives filled with garlic & red pepper and Greek Kalamata olives with sundried tomatoes.
Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

200g

1/4 of a pack,1/4 of a pack,1/4 of a pack
Energy
104kJ
25kcal
191kJ
46kcal
123kJ
30kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g
4.7g
3.0g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g
0.5g
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g
0.69g
0.42g

high

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 158kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Garlic, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride). 

,

INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

,

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Onion.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (16g)Per 100g1/4 of a pack (18g)
Energy650kJ / 158kcal104kJ / 25kcal1062kJ / 258kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat16.0g2.6g26.2g4.7g
Saturates2.4g0.4g3.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.1g0.2g2.9g0.5g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g0.1g<0.1g
Fibre2.3g0.4g2.0g0.4g
Protein1.2g0.2g1.6g0.3g
Salt3.70g0.59g3.86g0.69g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

