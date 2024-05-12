Tesco Finest Greek Trio Of Olives 200G
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Garlic, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).,
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.,
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Onion.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (16g)
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (18g)
|Energy
|650kJ / 158kcal
|104kJ / 25kcal
|1062kJ / 258kcal
|191kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|2.6g
|26.2g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.4g
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|0.2g
|2.9g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Salt
|3.70g
|0.59g
|3.86g
|0.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|848kJ / 206kcal
|424kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Salt
|4.08g
|2.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
