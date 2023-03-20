Fairy Platinum Plus Deep Clean 29 Dishwasher Tablets 450G

Fairy Platinum Plus Deep Clean dishwasher tablets deliver a clean like new and give you Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection. Fairy Platinum Plus gives you an outstanding clean, removing tough stains even in the cleaning torture test condition of a short cycle. So, if you are short on time, no big deal. Switch to short. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast and works well in short cycles as it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. Switch to short cycle* and save time, energy, and water vs a regular, standard cycle.

Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection tablets leave your dishes clean like new Cleans up to 99% of visible and invisible food residues, thanks to its Deep Clean technology Effective even in short cycles Switch to short to save time, energy, and water vs normal cycles The built-in prewash system does the pre-washing for you, helps you preserve water Recommended by global dishwasher manufacturers Built-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protection Our plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

15-30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage