Fairy Platinum Plus Deep Clean 29 Dishwasher Tablets 450G
Fairy Platinum Plus Deep Clean dishwasher tablets deliver a clean like new and give you Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection. Fairy Platinum Plus gives you an outstanding clean, removing tough stains even in the cleaning torture test condition of a short cycle. So, if you are short on time, no big deal. Switch to short. Fairy combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultra soluble pouch dissolves fast and works well in short cycles as it starts cleaning quickly to get the job done. And they are so easy to use! No unwrapping needed, just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. Switch to short cycle* and save time, energy, and water vs a regular, standard cycle.
Fairy's best tough food cleaning collection tablets leave your dishes clean like newCleans up to 99% of visible and invisible food residues, thanks to its Deep Clean technologyEffective even in short cyclesSwitch to short to save time, energy, and water vs normal cyclesThe built-in prewash system does the pre-washing for you, helps you preserve waterRecommended by global dishwasher manufacturersBuilt-in salt and rinse aid action, including glass and silver protectionOur plant operates with 100% purchased renewable electricity
Pack size: 450G
Ingredients
15-30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes
Preparation and Usage
Place a capsule into dispenser drawer and close immediately. Handle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap or puncture the capsule. Reseal the bag after each use. 1 capsule = 1 load. For best results use the dispenser drawer. If the pouch will not fit in the drawer place on top of the cutlery basket and select a washing program with no pre-wash. The Salt Action is effective in soft, medium and hard water up to 26°e (≥ 95% of households). Your dishwasher should work effectively even if the rinse aid or salt warning light comes on. For extremely hard water above 26°e (≤ 5% of households) please use salt. Do not let silver touch stainless steel. Do not machine wash antique/handpainted china or fine lead crystal.