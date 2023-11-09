Purina One Sensitive Adult Dry Cat Food Turkey 750G

Complete Pet Food for Adult CatsFind out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging
VISIBLE HEALTH FOR TODAY AND TOMORROWPURINA ONE Sensitive is specifically designed for the health and well-being of cats with sensitive digestion and delicate appetite.Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat’s digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being.PURINA ONE BIFENSIS® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences from the inside out and helps protect a healthy gut microbiome. Purina ONE BIFENSIS® contains high-quality ingredients, including prebiotic: chicory, which nurtures good bacteria in the gut to improve your cat’s gut microbiome for maintaining your cat in a good health.From a healthy digestion and strong natural defences to a shiny coat you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow.Scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteriaImproves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebioticFirm stools with 24%* less odour in 14 days thanks to natural fibres*Purina researchHigh digestibility thanks to high quality ingredientsNo added wheat to help food toleranceHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals.No added colours, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives. Store in a cool dry place.
Pack size: 750G
Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebioticHelps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin DA good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles
Ingredients
Turkey (18%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Rice (15%), Dried Turkey Protein, Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Pea Protein, Animal Fats, Soya Meal, Dried Chicory Root* (2%), Minerals, Digest (with Added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeasts, Fish Oil, *Natural Fibers
Net Contents
750g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding guide: Discover also Purina ONE high quality nutrition in wet products with a range of delicious recipes specifically to meet your cat's tailored needs. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all timesRecommended daily amount (g/day)Cat weight: 2 - 4kg, Quantity: 30 - 55gCat weight: 4 - 6kg, Quantity: 55 - 85gCat weight: 6 - 8kg, Quantity: 85 - 110g