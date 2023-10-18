We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sma Xpert Vitamin D Drops 5Ml

Sma Xpert Vitamin D Drops 5Ml

SMA XPERT VITAMIN D DROPS 5ML
Helps support the normal function of baby's immune system and is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.SMA Xpert Vitamin D Food Supplement helps support the normal function of baby's immune system and is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.
SMA nutrition has been leading baby nutrition research for over 100 yearsSMA Xpert is a range of products, specially designed for babies and young children.
Packed in a protected atmosphere.® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
2 drops once a daySuitable from birthSpecialist Paediatric ProductsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 5ML
Vitamin D Food Supplement helps support the normal function of baby's immune system and is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Net Contents

5ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Usage InstructionsUse 2 drops once daily.Shake well before use.Turn bottle to a 45° angle to slowly form a drop.Drops can be given on the breast, mixed with breastmilk, or may be given by spoon.Do not use if security seal on bottle is broken.The Department of Health and Social Care recommends Vitamin D for babies from birth to 4 years who are not receiving more than 500ml of formula a day.Please see enclosed leaflet for further information.

Lower age limit

3 Years

