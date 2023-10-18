SMA XPERT VITAMIN D DROPS 5ML

Helps support the normal function of baby's immune system and is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children. SMA Xpert Vitamin D Food Supplement helps support the normal function of baby's immune system and is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.

SMA nutrition has been leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years SMA Xpert is a range of products, specially designed for babies and young children.

Packed in a protected atmosphere. ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

2 drops once a day Suitable from birth Specialist Paediatric Products Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 5ML

Sunflower Oil, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)

Produced in Italy

5ml ℮

Usage Instructions Use 2 drops once daily. Shake well before use. Turn bottle to a 45° angle to slowly form a drop. Drops can be given on the breast, mixed with breastmilk, or may be given by spoon. Do not use if security seal on bottle is broken. The Department of Health and Social Care recommends Vitamin D for babies from birth to 4 years who are not receiving more than 500ml of formula a day. Please see enclosed leaflet for further information.

3 Years