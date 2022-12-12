Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Moisturiser 250Ml

Lovely cream
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Lovely cream, my little one has eczema on her neck and this has helped a great deal
Very impressed
We had been struggling to find a moisturiser for my daughters dry and patchy skin. When I saw this new product I couldn't wait to try it and after less than a week we have seen a noticeable improvement. I was also surprised how lovely the moisturiser went on and absorbed into the skin without leaving a residue. Would definitely recommend
Very Highly Recommended!
I have been using Child's Farm products for 3 years and I cannot recommend Oat Derma moisturiser highly enough. Following a recent stay in hospital my skin flared up. I tried various ointments prescribed by doctors with no result. Oat Derma has set me well on the way to clear skin after only 2 weeks. It is also non-greasy. Thank you so so much!
Moisturiser
I use this moisturiser along with the other baby moisturiser as I used the normal one at first as I didn't know about this one but I tend to gravitate more towards this one now as it's brilliant and there no scent at all In this moisturiser it's so gentle to the skin and so smooth to apply
Lovely stuff
I love this cream, it smells lovely and leaves my boys skin so soft! He has got quite dry skin, and has excema flare ups occasionally and this cream sorts it out in no time! It worked better and quicker then the creams prescribed by the doctors! I would definitely recommend
Fabulous
Fabulous for my eczema
Love this
I absolutely love this moisturiser! I literally use it on the whole family for everything. Got a bruise - use this and rub it, got dry skin - use this and rub it, cracked heels, dry hands, acne, you name it. Someone complains of something on their skin, I rub oatderma moisturiser on them. It's so great and calms any skin issues.
oat derma moisturiser
This moisturiser was recommended to me by my sister, who's kids all suffer eczema, so does she, and this has helped them all. My baby sometimes gets sensitive skin with dry itchy patches and this moisturiser has helped a massive amount! I don't use it daily, but would not think it would be an issue to do so. Very good product, glad I gave it a go.
No effect. Not worth the money
Unfortunately it had made no difference to my 9 mo eczema.
Gentle & hydrating
Highly recommend this moisturiser for after the bath. I found a little goes a long way and it absorbs quickly without giving a sticky residue. It feels hydrating on babies skin and the ingredients seem to be gentle. The bottle lasts a long time as a little goes a long way.