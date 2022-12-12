We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Moisturiser 250Ml

4.9(109)Write a review
£6.50
£2.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Moisturiser 250Ml
  • Happy skin promise™
  • Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to baby
  • Formulated to hydrate and moisturise even the most sensitive dry & itchy skin. Packed with the goodness of oats, colloidal oatmeal is rich in beta-glucan and avenanthramides which are clinically proven to help soothe and gently nourish the natural balance of delicate skin.
  • -created for dry & itchy skin
  • -colloidal oatmeal, rich in beta-glucan and avenanthramides, is clinically proven to help soothe and nourish skin
  • -natural shea butter to nourish and hydrate skin
  • -free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colours and dyes, petroleum, formaldehyde
  • -wrapped in our happy skin promise™ as best for your little ones
  • Our award-winning products were first created at our founder Joanna's home, Childs Farm, to soothe her daughters' sensitive skin, whilst making bath time fun. Each product uses natural origin ingredients and sustainable packaging, because every child deserves to be happy in their skin, whilst doing the best for our planet
  • Prevented Ocean Plastic
  • © Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm ®
  • 97% Natural origin ingredients
  • Fragrance-free
  • Soothing Oats for Dry & Itchy Skin
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Dry & Itchy Skin
  • Safe for People who may be Prone to Eczema
  • Dermatologist Approved
  • Suitable for newborn & upwards
  • Ethically & Responsibly Sourced
  • Cruelty Free International
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Tapioca Starch, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Pump a cherry-size amount onto hands then smooth all over body, face, hands and feet. Always smooth down the body to prevent clogging pores.

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,

Distributor address

  • Australia:
  • UCC Australia,
  • 2 Raceway PI,
  • Eastern Creek,
  • NSW, 2766.
  • New Zealand:

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,
  • Ireland.
  • childsfarm.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

109 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely cream

4 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Lovely cream, my little one has eczema on her neck and this has helped a great deal

Very impressed

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

We had been struggling to find a moisturiser for my daughters dry and patchy skin. When I saw this new product I couldn't wait to try it and after less than a week we have seen a noticeable improvement. I was also surprised how lovely the moisturiser went on and absorbed into the skin without leaving a residue. Would definitely recommend

Very Highly Recommended!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I have been using Child's Farm products for 3 years and I cannot recommend Oat Derma moisturiser highly enough. Following a recent stay in hospital my skin flared up. I tried various ointments prescribed by doctors with no result. Oat Derma has set me well on the way to clear skin after only 2 weeks. It is also non-greasy. Thank you so so much!

Moisturiser

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I use this moisturiser along with the other baby moisturiser as I used the normal one at first as I didn't know about this one but I tend to gravitate more towards this one now as it's brilliant and there no scent at all In this moisturiser it's so gentle to the skin and so smooth to apply

Lovely stuff

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I love this cream, it smells lovely and leaves my boys skin so soft! He has got quite dry skin, and has excema flare ups occasionally and this cream sorts it out in no time! It worked better and quicker then the creams prescribed by the doctors! I would definitely recommend

Fabulous

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Fabulous for my eczema

Love this

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I absolutely love this moisturiser! I literally use it on the whole family for everything. Got a bruise - use this and rub it, got dry skin - use this and rub it, cracked heels, dry hands, acne, you name it. Someone complains of something on their skin, I rub oatderma moisturiser on them. It's so great and calms any skin issues.

oat derma moisturiser

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This moisturiser was recommended to me by my sister, who's kids all suffer eczema, so does she, and this has helped them all. My baby sometimes gets sensitive skin with dry itchy patches and this moisturiser has helped a massive amount! I don't use it daily, but would not think it would be an issue to do so. Very good product, glad I gave it a go.

No effect. Not worth the money

1 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Unfortunately it had made no difference to my 9 mo eczema.

Gentle & hydrating

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Highly recommend this moisturiser for after the bath. I found a little goes a long way and it absorbs quickly without giving a sticky residue. It feels hydrating on babies skin and the ingredients seem to be gentle. The bottle lasts a long time as a little goes a long way.

1-10 of 111 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

