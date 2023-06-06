Tesco Finest Bramley Apple Flapjack Crumble 250g

Bramley apple pieces in sauce with an oat crumble topping.

Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic crumble combining oats and golden syrup to create a luxurious, comforting dessert. The apples are carefully selected from British orchards for their intense flavour. British Bramley apple compote topped with a crunchy flapjack crumble.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple Purée (13%), Sugar, Oats (9%), Light Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Pasteurised Egg White.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e