Tesco Finest Bramley Apple Flapjack Crumble 250g

Tesco Finest Bramley Apple Flapjack Crumble 250g

£3.25

£13.00/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Dessert
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1325kJ
315kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 252kcal

Bramley apple pieces in sauce with an oat crumble topping.
Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic crumble combining oats and golden syrup to create a luxurious, comforting dessert. The apples are carefully selected from British orchards for their intense flavour.British Bramley apple compote topped with a crunchy flapjack crumble.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple Purée (13%), Sugar, Oats (9%), Light Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Pasteurised Egg White.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

