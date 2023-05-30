Little Freddie Organic Beef Lasagne 7M+ 130G

Pasta, grass-fed beef, 3 vegetables and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP in a fork-mashed texture Unearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com

Our Ingredients Our recipe uses 20% beef which is grass-fed, British and naturally high in protein, for a depth of flavour, we add the king of Italian cheeses: Parmigiano Reggiano DOP Piers (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)

Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness. EU Organic - GB-ORG-04, EU/non-EU Agriculture

Organic 20% Beef Grass-Fed 8g Protein British Beef Natural source of Iron High in protein

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Organic <strong>Pasta</strong> (<strong>Wheat</strong>) 27%, Organic Grass-Fed Beef 20%, Organic Tomatoes 19%, Organic Carrot 12%, Organic Vegetable Stock (Water*, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Swede) 12%, Organic Onion 4%, Organic <strong>Parmigiano Reggiano DOP</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 3%, Organic <strong>Cream</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 3%, Organic Basil <0.1%, Organic Oregano <0.1%, Organic Thyme <0.1%, *No Organic certification

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Preparation and Usage