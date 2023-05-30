We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Freddie Organic Beef Lasagne 7M+ 130G

Little Freddie Organic Beef Lasagne 7M+ 130G

5(4)
£1.85

£1.42/100g

Pasta, grass-fed beef, 3 vegetables and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP in a fork-mashed textureUnearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com
Our IngredientsOur recipe uses 20% beef which is grass-fed, British and naturally high in protein, for a depth of flavour, we add the king of Italian cheeses: Parmigiano Reggiano DOPPiers(Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.EU Organic - GB-ORG-04, EU/non-EU Agriculture
Organic20% BeefGrass-Fed8g Protein British BeefNatural source of IronHigh in protein
Pack size: 130G
Natural source of IronHigh in protein

Ingredients

Organic <strong>Pasta</strong> (<strong>Wheat</strong>) 27%, Organic Grass-Fed Beef 20%, Organic Tomatoes 19%, Organic Carrot 12%, Organic Vegetable Stock (Water*, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Swede) 12%, Organic Onion 4%, Organic <strong>Parmigiano Reggiano DOP</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 3%, Organic <strong>Cream</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 3%, Organic Basil <0.1%, Organic Oregano <0.1%, Organic Thyme <0.1%, *No Organic certification

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Method: Delicious hot or cold. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving. Best fed from a spoon. Do not microwave in the pouch.Weaning advice: The ingredients and thicker texture of this meal make it suitable for babies of 7 months and over.

