Purina One Coat & Hairball Adult Cat Chicken 2.8Kg

VISIBLE HEALTH FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW PURINA ONE Coat & Hairball is specifically designed to effectively maintain a healthy skin and beautiful coat for your cat. Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat’s digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. PURINA ONE BIFENSIS® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences from the inside out and helps protect a healthy gut microbiome. Purina ONE BIFENSIS® contains high-quality ingredients, including prebiotic: chicory, which nurtures good bacteria in the gut to improve your cat’s gut microbiome for maintaining your cat in a good health. From a healthy digestion and strong natural defences to a shiny coat you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow. Scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria. Improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic. Chicken is the #1 ingredient – a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles. Maintains healthy skin thanks to a special combination of skin-targeting nutrients such as B-vitamins and zinc. With fibres, proven to carry away twice as much hair from the stomach in just 14 days* *Purina Research Helps limit excessive shedding thanks to high quality protein and right levels of key nutrients.

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

Pack size: 2.8KG

Helps maintain healthy skin thanks to a special combination of skin-targeting nutrients such as B-vitamins and zinc Helps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin D

Ingredients

Chicken (17%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat (14%), Corn, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten, Animal Fats, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Vegetable Fiber, Corn Protein Meal, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (0. 025%) (with added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeasts, Fish Oil

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

Preparation and Usage