Sosu Amoy Meal Kit Donburi Rice Japanese 237G
Product Description
- Japanese style meal kit with individual sachets of miso cooking paste, teriyaki cooking sauce, furikake seasoning and sticky rice.
- Japanese inspired Meal Kit with rice, cooking sauce, cooking paste and seasonings
- 2 servings
- 15 minutes
- 4 easy steps
- A trip to Asia in 15 minutes. Discover the sweet and savoury flavours of Japanese street food in this Sosu Donburi meal kit with furikake. Teriyaki, the lead flavour in this dish, is derived from the Japanese root words Teri, to shine, and yaki, or grill.
- Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
- Japanese Inspired
- A trip to Japan in 15 minutes
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 237G
Information
Ingredients
Sticky Rice: Medium Grain Rice, Teriyaki Cooking Sauce: Water, Sugar, Mirin (10%, Rice, Water, Alcohol, Corn Syrup, Rice Koji, Salt), Molasses, Tamari Soy Sauce (5%, Soybean, Water, Salt), Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Puree, Garlic Puree (3.5%), Ginger Puree, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Miso Cooking Paste: White Miso (76%, Water, Soybean (8%), Rice, Salt), Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Sesame Oil, Mushroom Extract, Furikake Seasoning: Garlic (27%), Sugar, Paprika (15%), Sea Salt, Nigella Seed (7%), Lemon Peel (6%), Parsley, Jalapeno Pepper (4%), Samphire (2%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Lemon Juice (0.8%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready in 4 easy steps:
- 1 Boil Rice
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. In a medium saucepan, add the Sosu Sticky Rice and 250ml water, bring to the boil, cover and turn to a low heat for 12 mins (by this time the water will have absorbed and the rice will be sticky and soft). Keep in the pan with the lid on until ready to serve.
- 2 Bake Protein with Sauce
- Place the salmon and broccoli florets in a deep baking dish and squeeze over the Sosu Miso Cooking Paste and mix well. Bake for 10 mins.
- 3 Glaze
- Take the salmon dish out of the oven, pour over the Sosu Teriyaki Cooking Sauce and return to the oven for a further 3 mins.
- 4 Serve & Enjoy
- Divide the rice between two bowls, top with the salmon and broccoli and add the grated carrot. Pour over any remaining teriyaki sauce from the sachet and shake over the Sosu Furikake Seasoning.
- Tip: Cut the broccoli into small florets so they cook faster.
- Included in the kit:
- Teriyaki Cooking Sauce
- Miso Cooking Paste
- Furikake Seasoning
- Sticky Rice
- Just add:
- Protein
- 2 Salmon fillets / Plant-based protein of choice
- Vegetables
- 1/2 head of broccoli, cut into small florets
- 1 Carrot, grated
- See full recipe inside the meal kit
- All cooking appliances vary, these instructions are a guide.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Food UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Food UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
237g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving when made according to recipe on pack
|Energy
|1111 kJ
|2758 kJ
|-
|262 kcal
|656 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|22.0g
|- of which saturates
|0.4g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|73.0g
|- of which sugars
|9.3g
|17.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|9.3g
|Protein
|4.8g
|37.0g
|Salt
|1.6g
|2.1g
|2 Servings
|-
|-
