Lil-Lets Organic Ultra Thin Pads With Wings Normal X10

Lil-Lets Organic Ultra Thin Pads With Wings Normal X10

Vegan

LIL-LETS ORG ULT THIN PADS WITH WINGS NORMAL X10 Global Organic Textile Standard - Gots'organic' Certified by Soil Association License no.DK27667
Plastic free* & biodegradable*No fossil fuel plastics, the wrapper and back sheet on our Lil-Lets organic pads are made from corn starch. The Seal of Cotton and natural™ are trademarks of Cotton Incorporated.Fully certified organic padOur whole pad is certified organic, not just our top cover.
Whatever your flow, we've got you covered...Normal light to medium flow 230mmNight heavy flow 290mmOur Lil-Lets Organic range includes:Organic non-applicator tamponsOrganic ultra padsNo matter which Lil-Lets product you choose, you're choosing a product free from nasties and trusted by millions.But choice is everything, and if 100% pure organic cotton is the natural choice for you, then these are the ones.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C004000Lil-Lets is a registered trademark of Lil-Lets UK Limited ©2019.
Simple, trusted, organicCotton natural100% organic cotton top cover and absorbent corePure organic cotton cover that's kind on your skinPure organic cotton absorbent core for great protectionStay put wings for added securityBiodegradable backing and wrapper made from corn starchNo fragrance, dyes or chlorine bleachSuitable for vegans

Produce of

Made in Slovenia

Net Contents

10 x Pads

