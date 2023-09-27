Bluey: Christmas Eve With Verandah Santa

Celebrate Christmas with Bluey! It's Christmas Eve and Bluey, Bingo and Muffin can't wait to open their presents. But Bluey's dad reminds them that no peeking or no presents! So, they decide to play a game called Verandah Santa to practice no peeking. What will Santa bring them? Join Bluey as she learns the true meaning of being good for Christmas. Want more Bluey? Also available: Bluey: Daddy Putdown Bluey: Goodnight Fruit Bat Bluey: Camping