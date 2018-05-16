Wicked Kitchen Salted Caramel Flavoured Chocolate Egg 130G

1/5 of an egg
- Energy
- 596kJ
-
- 143kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.1g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.7g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2294kJ / 549kcal
Product Description
- Hollow salted caramel flavour choc egg with inulin, rice syrup, rice starch, rice flour, and crisped rice.
- The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
- Crunchy, hollow vegan milk choc egg with crispy cereal pieces
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Rice Powder [Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour], Inulin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder**, Crisped Rice [Cornflour, Rice Flour, Salt], Cocoa Mass**, Shea Fat, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings.
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Insert. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of an egg (26g)
|Energy
|2294kJ / 549kcal
|596kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|31.3g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|18.1g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.7g
|16.6g
|Sugars
|34.3g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.