Yeo Valley Organic Free Range Semi Skimmed Milk 1L
- Pasteurised, Homogenised, Organic Semi-Skimmed Milk
- Bonsucro
- Certified Sustainable Sugarcane
- The plant-based cap and coatings of this carton package support sustainable sugarcane production.
- www.bonsucro.com
- This carton reduces the footprint of our packaging by 50%*
- *vs our previous HDPE plastic 1L bottle.
- Carbon Trust Certified
- Working with the Carbon Trust we have measured our carbon footprint & made commitments to reduce it
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
- Let's Put Nature First
- Here are just a few of the things we do here in the valley and on the farms we work with...
- Free-Range Cows
- Organic cows are free-range, so for as long as the weather allows, they can graze lush pastures and roam outside to their heart's content.
- Wild About Wildlife
- Being organic means our farms are naturally buzzing with wildlife. That's because we don't use chemical pesticides or artificial fertilisers, keeping our land as a safe and flourishing habitat for all our little creatures.
- Crazy for Clover
- As organic farmers we grow lots of clover to nourish the soil and our cows love it too!
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK Agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex®Plant-Based
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
Keep refrigerated, once opened use within 3 days.Do not exceed use by date. Store upright. For use by: See top of carton.
- Organic British Milk.,
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|202kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|5.0g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.15g
|Calcium (mg)
|124 (15.5% RI†)
|RI† = Reference Intake
|-
