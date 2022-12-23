Brillo Powerpad 2 Pack

Contains: 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. Wear protective gloves. Dispose of contents /container in accordance with local regulations. Contains 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one. May produce an allergic reaction. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product.

WARNING Contains: 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. Wear protective gloves. Dispose of contents /container in accordance with local regulations. Contains 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one. May produce an allergic reaction. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. Contains:<5% anionic surfactants >30% soap. Also contains: laurylamine dipropylenediamine benzisothiazolinone methylisothiazolinone.

Do not use on self-cleaning ovens, or scratch sensitive surfaces such as aluminium.

Directions for use: Dampen the pad and gently rub the desired surface. For stubborn stains, wet the surface and rub with dry scouring pad. Rinse surface after cleaning. Do not use on self-cleaning ovens, or scratch sensitive surfaces such as aluminium.

XL Multi-Use Soap Pads Heavy Duty Twin Pack Brillo powerpads have been specially designed to help you tackle those big jobs - everything from cleaning BBQs and outdoor furniture to ovens, grills and the kitchen sink. These extra large, heavy-duty soap pads make light work of removing even the heaviest grease and grime.

