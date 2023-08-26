Nood Cat Premium Cage Free Chicken Recipe 800G

Complete food for adult cats.

Packed with superfoods & probiotics for immune support + healthy digestion Our Cage-Free Chicken Recipe Supports: Skin & coat health (with omega-3 & 6) Healthy gut & digestion (with probiotics & fibre) Healthy heart & vision (with vitamin A & taurine) Optimal health (with antioxidants, vitamins & minerals)

Why Nood? Because we lay it out bare: what's in our food, as well as what's not. With us, you'll only find recipes formulated by animal nutritionists that use the finest, traceable ingredients (starting with real meat). No added this, no extra that, no pesky fine print.

All Cat Breeds 100% Traceable Ingredients #1 Ingredient Cage-Free Chicken 76% Chicken, whole grains + animal nutrients 20% Superfoods + vegetables 4% Prebiotics, probiotics + essential nutrients 0% Artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (14%), Maize, Dehydrated Pork Protein, Dehydrated Chicken Protein, Barley, Whole Peas (10%), Split Peas, Hydrolyzed Poultry Protein, Pork Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Beet Pulp, Maize Gluten, Salmon Oil (0.5%), Dried Chicory Root (a natural source of FOS and Inulin), Linseed (0.25%), Dried Brewer's Yeast, Blueberry (0.01%), Sweet Potato (0.01%), Carrot (0.01%), Spinach (0.01%), Green Peas (0.01%), Apple (0.01%), Turmeric (0.01%), Althea, Peppermint (0.01%)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Net Contents

800g ℮

Preparation and Usage

First time getting Nood? To avoid an upset stomach in sensitive pets, we recommend a slow transition to Nood over 10 days. Simply add a small amount of Nood to your pet's previous food, slowly increasing the amount of Nood and decreasing the previous food. 10 Days, and you're Nood for life. Wow. Too easy. Feeding Instructions Recommended Amount (g/day) Weight (kg): 1, Indoor: 24, Outdoor: 18 Weight (kg): 2, Indoor: 38, Outdoor: 42 Weight (kg): 2.5, Indoor: 44, Outdoor: 49 Weight (kg): 3, Indoor: 50, Outdoor: 55 Weight (kg): 3.5, Indoor: 55, Outdoor: 61 Weight (kg): 4, Indoor: 60, Outdoor: 67 Weight (kg): 5, Indoor: 70, Outdoor: 78 Weight (kg): 6, Indoor: 79, Outdoor: 88 Weight (kg): 7, Indoor: 88, Outdoor: 97 Weight (kg): 8, Indoor: 96, Outdoor: 106 Weight (kg): 9, Indoor: 104, Outdoor: 115 Weight (kg): 10, Indoor: 111, Outdoor: 124 Feeding Instructions: Daily rotation can vary according to the outdoor temperature, pet's lifestyle (indoor and outdoor), temperament and activity. Ensure that your pet has permanent access to fresh water. Keep the product in a dry and cool place and be sure the food bag is properly closed after each feeding. Always provide regular veterinary care. Pet food only.

Additives