Piccolo Organic Squeezy Yogurt Tropical Kids 4X100g

Piccolo Organic Squeezy Yogurt Tropical Kids 4X100g
£4.50
£1.12/100g

Per 100g

Energy
364kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 364kJ/87kcal

Product Description

  • Whole milk yoghurt with banana, mango & pineapple purée
  • We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
  • Good for growth†
  • † Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
  • Creamy & smooth monsters for little on the move
  • Smooth whole milk yoghurt blended with strawberry & banana.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture
  • Whole milk yog & real fruit
  • Smooth - no bits
  • Always Organic
  • Whole Milk Goodness
  • Nutritionist Approved
  • Lunchbox Friendly
  • Eat Well
  • Only 87 kcal per pouch
  • No Fridge Needed
  • Source of Protein
  • No added sugar
  • No nasties
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  No added sugar
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yoghurt* 80%, Pasteurised after fermentation (Pasteurised Whole Milk and Dairy Ferments), Grape Juice Concentrate* 5.7%, Mango Purée* 5%, Pineapple Purée* 4%, Banana Purée* 3.2%, Cornstarch* 2%, Lemon Juice Concentrate* 0.1%, *Organic

Allergy Information

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at room temperature. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Warnings

  Warning: This cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not consume and return the pouch to the address below.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  Manufactured for:
  • Piccolo Foods Europa SRL,
  • Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
  • 33100 Udine,
  Italy.

Importer address

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  England.

Return to

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.
  • WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy364kJ/87kcal
Fat3.4g
Of which saturates2.3g
Carbohydrate11g
Of which sugars**8.0g
Fibre0.2g
Protein2.8g
Salt0g
**Only naturally occurring sugars

Safety information

Warning: This cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not consume and return the pouch to the address below.

