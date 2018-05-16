Wasabi Japanese Fried Chicken 165G

Product Description
- Fried chicken breast served with sriracha mayonnaise
- We've combined juicy chicken in a crispy batter with fiery sriracha mayonnaise to bring you something truly delicious.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Japanese style: in a box
- Chicken breast pieces in a crispy batter with spicy sriracha mayo
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Fried Chicken Breast (Chicken Breast (83%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice Cone (Rice), Potato Starch, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Baking Powder (Raising Agents (E500(ii), E450(i)), Salt, Ground Paprika, Flavour Enhancer (E621), White Pepper), Sriracha Mayonnaise Sachet (Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Stabiliser (E415), Preservative (E202), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavouring, Colours (E100, E160(c))), Sriracha Sauce (Dried Red Pepper, Red Chillies, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Salt, Modified Maize Starch (E1422)), Chilli Powder, Preservative (E202))
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustacean, Barley Gluten, Fish, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove cardboard sleeve and sauce sachet
- Remove chicken from packaging and pop onto a baking tray in the middle of the oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 9 min
Stand for 1 min
- Dip into sauce and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Made in the UK by us, using chicken from UK/EU
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Warnings
- We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
- Discover more tantalising flavours online...
- wasabi.uk.com
Net Contents
165g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|as consumed per pack
|Energy (KJ)
|1344
|2152
|Energy (Kcal)
|322
|515
|Fat (g)
|19.4
|31.1
|of which saturate fat (g)
|2.1
|3.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14.6
|23.4
|of which sugar (g)
|0.5
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|22.1
|35.4
|Salt (g)
|1.15
|1.85
|-
|-
Safety information
