Tesco Smoked Ham & Emmental Croissants and Tesco Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Croissants Serves 6

Tesco Smoked Ham & Emmental Croissants and Tesco Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Croissants Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£10.00
£1.71/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

One mozzarella, pesto & tomato croissant

Energy
1472kJ
352kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.8g

high

54%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1549kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Croissants filled with smoked reformed ham with added water and Emmental medium fat hard cheese. 3 Croissants filled with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, pesto and tomato.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Rich & Buttery 3 golden buttery croissants filled with Beechwood smoked ham & nutty Emmental cheese. 3 golden buttery croissants filled with mozzarella & rich basil pesto with sundried tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 585G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Remove film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. For best results follow heating instructions below.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

585g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mozzarella, pesto & tomato croissant (95g)
Energy1549kJ / 371kcal1472kJ / 352kcal
Fat21.1g20.0g
Saturates11.4g10.8g
Carbohydrate32.5g30.9g
Sugars7.3g6.9g
Fibre1.9g1.8g
Protein11.8g11.2g
Salt0.91g0.87g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

One ham & Emmental croissant

Energy
1345kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
17.0g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.1g

high

56%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.07g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1345kJ / 322kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (25%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Butter (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (12%), Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne ham & Emmental croissant (100g)
Energy1345kJ / 322kcal1345kJ / 322kcal
Fat17.0g17.0g
Saturates11.1g11.1g
Carbohydrate27.9g27.9g
Sugars6.6g6.6g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein13.4g13.4g
Salt1.07g1.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One mozzarella, pesto & tomato croissant

Energy
1472kJ
352kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.8g

high

54%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1549kJ / 371kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (18%), Butter (Milk), Water, Tomato, Sugar, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Basil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Garlic, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Potato Starch, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mozzarella, pesto & tomato croissant
Energy1549kJ / 371kcal1472kJ / 352kcal
Fat21.1g20.0g
Saturates11.4g10.8g
Carbohydrate32.5g30.9g
Sugars7.3g6.9g
Fibre1.9g1.8g
Protein11.8g11.2g
Salt0.91g0.87g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

