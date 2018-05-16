Tesco Smoked Ham & Emmental Croissants and Tesco Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Croissants Serves 6
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1549kJ / 371kcal
Product Description
- 3 Croissants filled with smoked reformed ham with added water and Emmental medium fat hard cheese. 3 Croissants filled with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, pesto and tomato.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Rich & Buttery 3 golden buttery croissants filled with Beechwood smoked ham & nutty Emmental cheese. 3 golden buttery croissants filled with mozzarella & rich basil pesto with sundried tomatoes.
- Pack size: 585G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Remove film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. For best results follow heating instructions below.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Net Contents
585g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mozzarella, pesto & tomato croissant (95g)
|Energy
|1549kJ / 371kcal
|1472kJ / 352kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|32.5g
|30.9g
|Sugars
|7.3g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|11.8g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.87g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (25%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Butter (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (12%), Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One ham & Emmental croissant (100g)
|Energy
|1345kJ / 322kcal
|1345kJ / 322kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|17.0g
|Saturates
|11.1g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|27.9g
|Sugars
|6.6g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|13.4g
|13.4g
|Salt
|1.07g
|1.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (18%), Butter (Milk), Water, Tomato, Sugar, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Basil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Garlic, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Potato Starch, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mozzarella, pesto & tomato croissant
|Energy
|1549kJ / 371kcal
|1472kJ / 352kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|32.5g
|30.9g
|Sugars
|7.3g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|11.8g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.87g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
