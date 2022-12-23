Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 800G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Sliced potatoes in a milk, cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
- RICH & DECADENT Slices of potato in a rich British cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (7%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hour 10 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (159)
|Energy
|538kJ / 129kcal
|856kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|17.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.89g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 636g.
|-
|-
