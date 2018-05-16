Doughlicious Ready To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 Pieces 204G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Baking Guidelines

Ovens vary so baking times may need to be adjusted accordingly.

Be patient. Cookies begin to spread in the final few minutes of baking. The cookie surface will begin to dome and light cracks will appear on the surface when they're done. Allow cookies to cool for 3-5 minutes before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 165°C or 145°C in fan assisted oven. (Gas Mark 3/4)

Remove all packaging and place dough balls 7cm apart on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

In conventional oven: from frozen bake 16-18 minutes. In fan assisted oven: before baking flatten dough balls slightly with a spatula (allow frozen dough balls to thaw for 3-5 minutes before flattening), bake for 14-16 minutes.



Oven cook

In conventional oven: from chilled bake 14-16 minutes.


