Doughlicious Ready To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 Pieces 204G

- Gluten free classic vanilla cookie dough with gooey chocolate chips
- Devour more recipes and baking tips: www.doughlicious.co.uk
- Doughlicious creates the perfect ready-to-bake gourmet dough. It is for those who seek an active lifestyle but aren't obsessed. Our dough is always made with quality, natural ingredients but never compromises taste. We have worked particularly hard to produce a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan dough that tastes better than traditional baked goods.
- Packed in a modified atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- No palm oil
- Great taste 2018
- Classic vanilla cookie dough with gooey chocolate chips
- Bakes from chilled in 14-16 minutes or from frozen 16-18 minutes
- Ready to bake gourmet cookie dough
- Pack size: 204G
Unsalted Butter (Milk), Gluten Free Oat Flour, Dark Brown Unrefined Cane Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (15%) (Min. Cocoa Solids 54%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Free Range Pasteurised Whole Eggs, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
- Produced on a production line that handles Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
If Purchased Chilled:Consume or freeze before "Use By Date". Once frozen, consume within 1 year. If Purchased Frozen: Consume before "Use By Date". If defrosted, keep chilled and consume within 90 days. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Once chilled tray is opened, dough is best when consumed within 7 days.
Instructions: Baking Guidelines
Ovens vary so baking times may need to be adjusted accordingly.
Be patient. Cookies begin to spread in the final few minutes of baking. The cookie surface will begin to dome and light cracks will appear on the surface when they're done. Allow cookies to cool for 3-5 minutes before serving.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 165°C or 145°C in fan assisted oven. (Gas Mark 3/4)
Remove all packaging and place dough balls 7cm apart on a baking tray lined with baking paper.
In conventional oven: from frozen bake 16-18 minutes. In fan assisted oven: before baking flatten dough balls slightly with a spatula (allow frozen dough balls to thaw for 3-5 minutes before flattening), bake for 14-16 minutes.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 165°C or 145°C in fan assisted oven. (Gas Mark 3/4)
Remove all packaging and place dough balls 7cm apart on a baking tray lined with baking paper.
In conventional oven: from chilled bake 14-16 minutes. In fan assisted oven: before baking flatten dough balls slightly with a spatula (allow frozen dough balls to thaw for 3-5 minutes before flattening), bake for 14-16 minutes.
Handmade in London, UK with Colombian chocolate
- Baking Tips:
- Always pre-heat your oven. Bake one tray at a time.
- We like a thick cookie - if you prefer a flatter cookie press dough down slightly with a spatula before baking. Bake for 2-3 extra minutes if you prefer a crispier cookie.
- Enjoy!
Bakes 6 cookies
6 x 34g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Dough Ball (34g)
|Energy
|1884kJ
|641kJ
|-
|451kcal
|153kcal
|Fat
|24g
|8.1g
|of which saturates
|14g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|18g
|of which sugars
|32g
|11g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.15g
