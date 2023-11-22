We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Yankee Candle Floral Ceramic Melt Warmer
image 1 of Yankee Candle Floral Ceramic Melt Warmerimage 2 of Yankee Candle Floral Ceramic Melt Warmer

Yankee Candle Floral Ceramic Melt Warmer

4.6(13)
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

YANKEE CANDLE FLORAL CERAMIC MELT WARMER
This Yankee Candle floral ceramic wax melt burner can be used with all scented wax melts to add beautiful fragrance to your home, with a neutral design boasting subtle floral detailing and rose gold accents to complement your home décor. Add wax melts to the ceramic melt warmer dish, light an unscented tea light and place in the hollow below to release room-filling fragrance as the wax begins to melt.
The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.
This floral ceramic wax melt burner can be used with all scented wax melts to add beautiful fragrance to your homeAdd wax melts to the ceramic melt warmer dish, light an unscented tea light and place in the hollow below to release room-filling fragrance as the wax begins to meltNeutral design with subtle floral detailing and rose gold accents complements your home décorScented wax melts are easy to sample and mix to create your own custom ambiance

Produce of

Made in China

View all Candles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here