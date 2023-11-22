YANKEE CANDLE FLORAL CERAMIC MELT WARMER

This Yankee Candle floral ceramic wax melt burner can be used with all scented wax melts to add beautiful fragrance to your home, with a neutral design boasting subtle floral detailing and rose gold accents to complement your home décor. Add wax melts to the ceramic melt warmer dish, light an unscented tea light and place in the hollow below to release room-filling fragrance as the wax begins to melt.

The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.

Produce of

Made in China