Gorilla Gorilla Tack

Sticks to: Paper, Wood, Tile, Plastics, Metal, Brick, Glass and More! Gorilla Tack is a reusable, removable adhesive tack which is ideal for hanging lightweight items as well as arts and crafts. This easy-to-use, low residue tack can be used indoors or outdoors for a long-lasting hold on a wide range of surfaces.

©2020 Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd.

Incredibly Strong Easy, reliable and strong Removable Reusable Pre-cut squares For the toughest jobs on planet earth

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

56g

Preparation and Usage