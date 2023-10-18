We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Gorilla Gorilla Tack

Gorilla Gorilla Tack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£0.04/each

Gorilla Gorilla Tack
Sticks to: Paper, Wood, Tile, Plastics, Metal, Brick, Glass and More!Gorilla Tack is a reusable, removable adhesive tack which is ideal for hanging lightweight items as well as arts and crafts. This easy-to-use, low residue tack can be used indoors or outdoors for a long-lasting hold on a wide range of surfaces.
©2020 Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd.
Incredibly StrongEasy, reliable and strongRemovableReusablePre-cut squaresFor the toughest jobs on planet earth

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

56g

Preparation and Usage

Directions1 Ensure all surfaces are clean and dry. Tear off a square and lightly roll into a ball.2 Place between the two surfaces and press firmly for a few seconds.3 To remove, carefully peel tack from the surface and dab to lift excess tack.Important: Do not use on highly absorbent surfaces such as bare plaster or recently decorated surfaces/delicate wallpaper - these surfaces are prone to staining and subsequently the tack product will be difficult to remove.

View all DIY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here