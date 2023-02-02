Nestle Coffee Mate Original 450G

Contents reduced, was 500g, now 450g.
I buy this all the time and they have now replaced the lid with a recyclable one (good move) but it just does not stay on. Also they felt the need give us less content...going from 500g to 450g. What on earth is going on?
Great product, not so sure about the new packaging
Great product, but agree with other reviewers that when you pick up the carton the lid is not stable and pops off. I just put this coffee mate into another container. If you want to use cardboard then what about just selling it as a refill pack to fill up whatever container you have at home. It could work out cheaper for us too.
deadly but good
i love this stuff, cos its like pure glucose, im sure its killing me but its awesome
Bring back the lite version
What has happened to the lite version that I like and have used for a very long time, friends and colleagues are asking the same question? Why just take it off the shopping list?
Love it but prefer the Light version.
This product is very good, we use it all the time, but WHY has the Coffee Mate Light, (blue tub) been removed from your range? It’s the one that I Want.
It's the only milk powder I use in coffee But it's Expensive and the new recyclable container lid is to big and comes off to easy
I use it fairly often as it makes a creamy cup of coffee. I also keep it in my cupboard in case I run out of milk. I usually have the light version but on this occasion it was not available.
Completely Ruined!
New ‘tin’ made of cardboard with a lid that doesn’t stay on. Shrunk size but same price. I have kept an old empty original tin and refill when necessary. Totally ruined it.
new packaging no good. lid does not lock closed.
product good, container bad.
Product good but new all cardboard container has loose lid and is a major spillage waiting to happen