Nestle Coffee Mate Original 450G

Nestle Coffee Mate Original 450G
£3.45
£0.77/100g

Each mug** contains

Energy
156kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77kJ

Product Description

  • Whitener for hot beverages.
  • I'm cardboard, please recycle me.
  • Past My Date? Look, Smell, Taste Don't Waste
  • Coffee-Mate Original takes your coffee to the next level rich deliciousness that makes every cup taste richer than you ever dreamed.
  • With Coffee-Mate powdered coffee whitener, you make a tasty mug of velvety coffee every time – morning, noon or night. Whether it’s the first drink of the day, or you are taking a moment to relax, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee-Mate Original is a great way to make every sip smoother and silkier.
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • For Creamier Tasting Coffee
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Low Sugar
  • Low Fat
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Colour: Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

After opening, store in a cool, dry place.To enjoy the product at its best, consume within 2 months Best before end: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Add 2 heaped teaspoons** to your coffee.
  • 2 Stir and enjoy its smooth, silky taste.
  • **One mug (2 heaped tsp (6.5g) Coffee-Mate® + 1 tsp (1.8.g) soluble coffee + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml.

Number of uses

Makes 69 mugs

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Cap. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy77kJ156kJ
-19kcal37kcal2%
Fat1.1g2.2g3%
of which: saturates0.8g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate1.9g3.7g1%
of which: sugars0.3g0.6g<1%
Fibre0.3g0.6g-
Protein0.1g0.3g<1%
Salt0.03g0.06g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**One mug (2 heaped tsp (6.5g) Coffee-Mate® + 1 tsp (1.8.g) soluble coffee + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml---
Makes 69 mugs---
40 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Contents reduced, was 500g, now 450g.

2 stars

I buy this all the time and they have now replaced the lid with a recyclable one (good move) but it just does not stay on. Also they felt the need give us less content...going from 500g to 450g. What on earth is going on?

Great product, not so sure about the new packaging

4 stars

Great product, but agree with other reviewers that when you pick up the carton the lid is not stable and pops off. I just put this coffee mate into another container. If you want to use cardboard then what about just selling it as a refill pack to fill up whatever container you have at home. It could work out cheaper for us too.

deadly but good

5 stars

i love this stuff, cos its like pure glucose, im sure its killing me but its awesome

Bring back the lite version

3 stars

What has happened to the lite version that I like and have used for a very long time, friends and colleagues are asking the same question? Why just take it off the shopping list?

Love it but prefer the Light version.

5 stars

This product is very good, we use it all the time, but WHY has the Coffee Mate Light, (blue tub) been removed from your range? It’s the one that I Want.

It's the only milk powder I use in coffee But it's

4 stars

It's the only milk powder I use in coffee But it's Expensive and the new recyclable container lid is to big and comes off to easy

I use it fairly often as it makes a creamy cup of

4 stars

I use it fairly often as it makes a creamy cup of coffee. I also keep it in my cupboard in case I run out of milk. I usually have the light version but on this occasion it was not available.

Completely Ruined!

1 stars

New ‘tin’ made of cardboard with a lid that doesn’t stay on. Shrunk size but same price. I have kept an old empty original tin and refill when necessary. Totally ruined it.

new packaging no good. lid does not lock closed.

1 stars

new packaging no good. lid does not lock closed.

product good, container bad.

2 stars

Product good but new all cardboard container has loose lid and is a major spillage waiting to happen

