Pedigree Dog Treats Christmas Gift Box 512G

Pedigree® Jumbone™ Beef & Poultry, Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck Flavour, Beef and Poultry Flavour and Pedigree® Ranchos™ Sticks - Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
Pedigree® Dentastix™ Daily Oral Care - Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
Pedigree Care & Dog Treats Christmas Gift Box is a perfect holiday gift box for dogs! Share the love and spoil your furry friend for being such a good companion, with a mixed box of 5 Pedigree delicious Christmas dog treats, meaty chews and Pedigree Dentastix to support and fuel canines' exuberant love of life.Delicious, low-fat dog chews - Pedigree Jumbone dog treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.Pedigree Ranchos meaty dog treats will get their tails wagging! Made with 100% natural chicken and no added artificial colours or flavours, they contain less than 5% fat/100g.Bitesize dog treats - Pedigree Tasty Minis are delicious little treats in tasty flavours & textures.Ideal for dog training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time.Pedigree are committed to a better world for our dogs and us.Our dog treats cardboard boxes are 100% recyclable.Inner sachets are not recyclable yet.We are working on it!
At Pedigree, we believe that every day, dogs' wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree range of tasty dog food and Christmas dog treats supports dogs' exuberant love of life. Day after day, owners can feed the good in their dogs. Explore Pedigree delicious dog treats and chews, main meals and complete dry food for all dogs.
Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dog treat sticks are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health
Pack size: 512G
Net Contents
512g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Pedigree® Jumbone™ Beef & PoultryFeeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck FlavourFeeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 cube per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 cubes per day. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 11 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.Fresh drinking water should always be available.Beef and Poultry FlavourFeeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 slice per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 slices per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 slices per day. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 slices per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 10 slices per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for puppies under 9 months old.Fresh drinking water should always be available.Pedigree® Dentastix™ Daily Oral CareFeeding instructions: Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months, Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.Pedigree® Ranchos™ SticksFeeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 8 sticks per week. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 11 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 16 sticks per week. Not suitable for dogs under 5 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Please reduce main meal accordingly.To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Use each sachet within 7 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Pedigree® Jumbone™: 90 g ℮Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes: 130 g ℮Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chewy Slices: 155 g ℮Pedigree® Dentastix™: 77 g ℮Pedigree® Ranchos™ Sticks: 60 g ℮
Pedigree® Jumbone™ Beef & Poultry, Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck Flavour, Beef and Poultry Flavour, Pedigree® Dentastix™ Daily Oral CareStore in a cool and dry place.
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Pedigree® Ranchos™ Sticks
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
15.7
Fat content:
3.1
Inorganic matter:
4.1
Crude fibre:
0.80
Moisture:
23.4
Energy:
288 kcal/100 g
Chicken flavour:
22.8 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Antioxidants
-
Sensory additives:
-
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Beef 2% and Dried Poultry Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Poultry 2.5%), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
7.0
Fat content:
2.0
Inorganic matter:
4.4
Crude fibre:
0.50
Moisture:
16.0
Calcium:
0.50
Omega-3 fatty acids:
615 mg/kg
Energy:
307 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:
5124 IU
Vitamin E:
51.2 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
15.4 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including Sodium Tripolyphosphate 2.3%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
9.6
Fat content:
1.8
Inorganic matter:
5.7
Crude fibre:
0.40
Energy:
320 kcal/100 g
Vitamin E:
1365 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, heptahydrate);
190 mg
Chicken flavour:
45.9 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Sensory additives:
-
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Beef 2% and Dried Poultry Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Poultry 2.5%), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
7.0
Fat content:
2.0
Inorganic matter:
4.4
Crude fibre:
0.50
Moisture:
16.0
Calcium:
0.50
Omega-3 fatty acids:
615 mg/kg
Energy:
307 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:
5124 IU
Vitamin E:
51.2 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
15.4 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4% and Duck 1%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Seeds
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
21.0
Fat content:
11.0
Inorganic matter:
9.0
Crude fibre:
3.0
Moisture:
15.0
Calcium:
1.7
Omega-3 fatty acids:
428 mg/kg
Energy:
333 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:
3824 IU
Vitamin E:
38.2 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
11.5 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Antioxidants and Colourants;
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Manufacturer Address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.IE: Mars Ireland,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.
Return to
All enquiries to:GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.0800 738 800www.mars.co.uk/contactwww.uk.pedigree.comIE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.1800 013 012
