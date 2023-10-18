Pedigree Dog Treats Christmas Gift Box 512G

Pedigree® Jumbone™ Beef & Poultry, Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck Flavour, Beef and Poultry Flavour and Pedigree® Ranchos™ Sticks - Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Pedigree® Dentastix™ Daily Oral Care - Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.

Pedigree Care & Dog Treats Christmas Gift Box is a perfect holiday gift box for dogs! Share the love and spoil your furry friend for being such a good companion, with a mixed box of 5 Pedigree delicious Christmas dog treats, meaty chews and Pedigree Dentastix to support and fuel canines' exuberant love of life. Delicious, low-fat dog chews - Pedigree Jumbone dog treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre. Pedigree Ranchos meaty dog treats will get their tails wagging! Made with 100% natural chicken and no added artificial colours or flavours, they contain less than 5% fat/100g. Bitesize dog treats - Pedigree Tasty Minis are delicious little treats in tasty flavours & textures. Ideal for dog training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time. Pedigree are committed to a better world for our dogs and us. Our dog treats cardboard boxes are 100% recyclable. Inner sachets are not recyclable yet. We are working on it!

At Pedigree, we believe that every day, dogs' wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree range of tasty dog food and Christmas dog treats supports dogs' exuberant love of life. Day after day, owners can feed the good in their dogs. Explore Pedigree delicious dog treats and chews, main meals and complete dry food for all dogs.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C125878, www.fsc.org

Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dog treat sticks are scientifically proven to reduce the build-up of tartar by up to 80%, clean hard to reach teeth and support gum health

Pack size: 512G

512g ℮

Pedigree® Jumbone™ Beef & Poultry Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Pedigree® Tasty Minis Chicken and Duck Flavour Feeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 cube per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 cubes per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 cubes per day. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 cubes per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 11 cubes per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Beef and Poultry Flavour Feeding instructions: Toy dogs (2-3 kg), feed up to 1 slice per day. Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 2 slices per day. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 5 slices per day. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 7 slices per day. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 10 slices per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for puppies under 9 months old. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Pedigree® Dentastix™ Daily Oral Care Feeding instructions: Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months, Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Pedigree® Ranchos™ Sticks Feeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 8 sticks per week. Medium-large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 11 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 16 sticks per week. Not suitable for dogs under 5 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Please reduce main meal accordingly. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Use each sachet within 7 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.