The Coconut Collab Plant Based Brandy Cream 220ml

Product Description
- Cooking cream alternative
- Together Under One Tree
- We work with Pur Projet and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but it also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
- Free from Dairy, but Not Temptation
- Oh so thick and wonderfully whippable, our Brandy Cream is impossibly delicious, whether it's poured over your Christmas pud or whipped up and dolloped on mince pies. Plus, it's gluten free, palm oil free and heat-stable. Heaven!
- A Spoonful of Paradise
- We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant. We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into plant based dairy without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
- Plant Based
- Wonderfully Whippable
- Dairy Free
- Alcohol Free
- Soya Free
- Palm Oil Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (28%), Corn Fibre, Potato Starch, Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Fruit Pectin, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono & Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Dairy and Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Store below 7°C and consume within 3 days after opening. For best before, see lid.
Produce of
Made in Belgium from EU and non-EU ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Inspiration
- You can create all sorts of spectacular dishes with our Brandy Cream, from a wonderfully whipped up Christmas cake to a hearty crumble.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collab Ltd,
- 10 Queen Street Place,
- London,
- EC4R 1AG.
Return to
- For questions or comments, email info@coconutco.co.uk
- The Coconut Collab Ltd,
- 10 Queen Street Place,
- London,
- EC4R 1AG.
- coconutco.co.uk
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1379kJ
|-
|330kcal
|Fat
|29g
|of which Saturates
|27g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|of which Sugars
|10g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.01g
