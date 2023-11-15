Fairy Non Biological Washing Liquid Gel 35 Washes 1225Ml

Discover Fairy Washing Liquid Gel for a Brilliant clean even in a Cold Wash! Fairy Non Bio laundry gel leaves clothes brilliantly clean, even in a cold wash, whilst being designed to be suitable for even sensitive skin. In fact, Fairy Non-Bio was voted No.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin (online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin). The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use: just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for a gentle Fairy clean. It can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. Try together with Fairy fabric conditioner for even more huggable softness.

Pack size: 1225ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Net Contents

1225ml ℮