Cannaray Re-Live Cbd Night Time Oil Drops 600Mg 10Ml

Cannaray Re-Live Cbd Night Time Oil Drops 600Mg 10Ml

£19.50

£195.00/100ml

Vegan

Food Supplement Oil Drops with 60mg CBD, Coconut Oil and Peppermint Flavour.Discover our range at cannaray.co.ukSpread some sunshineShare & tag @cannaraycbd
What are CBD Oil Drops?A supercharged blend of premium CBD and nourishing coconut oil.Taken with a pipette, these drops give you a great-tasting tincture that's quick to absorb under the tongue.Here's a Cannaray of sunshine for when the sun sets.We're making CBD enjoyable and easy to use with dreamy Oil Drops that complement your night-time routine. Flavoured with peppermint, this is your moment of self-care in oil form. Take a pause, squeeze the dropper, then head to bed.We believe that all CBD should be this effortless.The calm in the chaos. The best part of your evening. By fusing science with nature, we strive to support your nightly wind-down ritual.Start low and go slow to find a dosage that works for you.Simply squeeze the dropper underneath your tongue, then allow the minty oil to absorb for 90 seconds.As for timing, that's down to you.After brushing your teeth, while you're reading a book, or just before your head hits the pillow.
Cannaray makes CBD as easy as ABC.
600mg per bottleHigh strengthTriple lab tested for puritySoothing peppermintTriple lab testedTHC-freeSulphate & GMO freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

Coconut MCT Oil, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), Peppermint Oil, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

InstructionsShake bottle before use.Half pipette = approx. 0.5ml.Use twice to measure out 1ml of CBD Oil.Administer directly beneath the tongue.Hold for 90 seconds under the tongue until fully absorbed.Serving size1ml per day (60mg CBD).Do not exceed 70mg of CBD per day.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

18 Years

