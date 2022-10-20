We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Deli Roast Chicken Breast 120G

Tesco Deli Roast Chicken Breast 120G
£2.50
£2.09/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted formed chicken breast.
  • Butter basted British chicken breast, glazed and roasted for extra flavour
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Maize Starch, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (30g)
Energy474kJ / 112kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat1.8g0.5g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein23.3g7.0g
Salt0.68g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

