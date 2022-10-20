Tesco Deli Roast Chicken Breast 120G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 112kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cooked and roasted formed chicken breast.
- Butter basted British chicken breast, glazed and roasted for extra flavour
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Maize Starch, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (30g)
|Energy
|474kJ / 112kcal
|142kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.3g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
