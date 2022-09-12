Pots & Co Lemon & Lime Posset 91g
Product Description
- Pots & Co Lemon & Lime Posset 91g
- Go to: potsandco.com/our-pots for more inspiration.
- We're Pots About Pots
- These pots are also great for re-using too. Perfect for storing knick-knacks, serving nuts or olives and growing herbs. The possibilities are endless. Get creative!
- "Show me the Lemon"
- I was standing in a lemon dessert factory and there wasn't a fresh lemon in sight. I'm a chef - this didn't make sense. So I started making potted desserts, using exceptional ingredients.
- And Pots and Co was born.
- Julian x
- Desserts your tastebuds deserve
- Handmade in small batches with freshly juiced lemons and limes, to make your tastebuds zing!
- Great taste 2021
- No artificial preservatives
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 91G
Information
Ingredients
Double Cream (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Lemon Juice (11.6%), Lime Juice, Lemon Zest (0.5%), Thickener: Agar, Corn Flour
Allergy Information
- Made in a kitchen that handles Nuts. For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated and use by:Always keep refrigerated. Ready to eat straight from your fridge.
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed with a teaspoon
- Believe us, it makes all the difference!
- Serve chilled
- And of course, they're dishwasher-friendly.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Pots & Co Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST,
- UK.
Return to
- Say Hello:
- Pots & Co Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST,
- UK.
- enquiries@potsandco.com
Net Contents
91g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 91g Pot
|Energy
|1568kJ/378kcal
|1427kJ/302kcal
|Fat
|31.4g
|28.6g
|of which saturates
|18.4g
|17.0g
|Carbohydrates
|22.5g
|20.5g
|of which sugars
|21.1g
|19.2g
|Protein
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.04g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.