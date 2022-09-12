We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pots & Co Lemon & Lime Posset 91g

£2.10
£2.31/100g

Product Description

  • Pots & Co Lemon & Lime Posset 91g
  • Go to: potsandco.com/our-pots for more inspiration.
  • We're Pots About Pots
  • These pots are also great for re-using too. Perfect for storing knick-knacks, serving nuts or olives and growing herbs. The possibilities are endless. Get creative!
  • "Show me the Lemon"
  • I was standing in a lemon dessert factory and there wasn't a fresh lemon in sight. I'm a chef - this didn't make sense. So I started making potted desserts, using exceptional ingredients.
  • And Pots and Co was born.
  • Julian x
  • Desserts your tastebuds deserve
  • Handmade in small batches with freshly juiced lemons and limes, to make your tastebuds zing!
  • Great taste 2021
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 91G

Information

Ingredients

Double Cream (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Lemon Juice (11.6%), Lime Juice, Lemon Zest (0.5%), Thickener: Agar, Corn Flour

Allergy Information

  • Made in a kitchen that handles Nuts. For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please keep refrigerated and use by:Always keep refrigerated. Ready to eat straight from your fridge.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed with a teaspoon
  • Believe us, it makes all the difference!
  • Serve chilled
  • And of course, they're dishwasher-friendly.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Pots & Co Ltd,
  • 307 Elveden Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7ST,
  • UK.

Net Contents

91g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 91g Pot
Energy1568kJ/378kcal1427kJ/302kcal
Fat31.4g28.6g
of which saturates18.4g17.0g
Carbohydrates22.5g20.5g
of which sugars21.1g19.2g
Protein1.4g1.2g
Salt0.04g0.04g
