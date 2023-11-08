We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nood Cat Premium Cage Free Chicken 3Kg

4.5(8)
£13.00

£4.33/kg

Complete food for adult cats.
Packed with superfoods & probiotics for immune support + healthy digestionOur premium recipe is formulated by animal nutritionists and uses cage-free chicken as the first ingredient, plus superfoods, probiotics, vitamins and minerals. Fortified with omega fatty acids, vitamin A and taurine to help develop a shiny coat, healthy heart and improved vision. It's winner winner, chicken breakfast, lunch and dinner.Our Cage-Free Chicken Recipe Supports:Skin & coat health (with omega-3 & 6)Healthy gut & digestion (with probiotics & fibre)Healthy heart & vision (with vitamin A & taurine)Optimal health (with antioxidants, vitamins & minerals)
Why Nood? Because we lay it out bare: What's in our food, as well as what's not.With us, you'll only find recipes formulated by animal nutritionists that use the finest, traceable ingredients (starting with real meat). No added this, no extra that, no pesky fine print.
All Cat Breeds100% Traceable Ingredients#1 Ingredient Cage-Free Chicken76% Chicken, whole grains + animal nutrients20% Superfoods + vegetables4% Prebiotics, probiotics + essential nutrients0% Artificial colours, flavours or preservativesNothing to Hide
Pack size: 3KG
Fortified with omega fatty acids, vitamin A and taurine to help develop a shiny coat, healthy heart and improved vision

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (14%), Maize, Dehydrated Pork Protein, Dehydrated Chicken Protein, Barley, Whole Peas (10%), Split Peas, Hydrolyzed Poultry Protein, Pork Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Beet Pulp, Maize Gluten, Salmon Oil (0.5%), Dried Chicory Root (a natural source of FOS and Inulin), Linseed (0.25%), Dried Brewer's Yeast, Blueberry (0.01%), Sweet Potato (0.01%), Carrot (0.01%), Spinach (0.01%), Green Peas (0.01%), Apple (0.01%), Turmeric (0.01%), Althea, Peppermint (0.01%)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding InstructionsRecommended Amount (g/day)Weight (kg): 1, Indoor: 24, Outdoor: 18Weight (kg): 2, Indoor: 38, Outdoor: 42Weight (kg): 2.5, Indoor: 44, Outdoor: 49Weight (kg): 3, Indoor: 50, Outdoor: 55Weight (kg): 3.5, Indoor: 55, Outdoor: 61Weight (kg): 4, Indoor: 60, Outdoor: 67Weight (kg): 5, Indoor: 70, Outdoor: 78Weight (kg): 6, Indoor: 79, Outdoor: 88Weight (kg): 7, Indoor: 88, Outdoor: 97Weight (kg): 8, Indoor: 96, Outdoor: 106Weight (kg): 9, Indoor: 104, Outdoor: 115Weight (kg): 10, Indoor: 111, Outdoor: 124First time getting Nood?To avoid an upset stomach in sensitive pets, we recommend a slow transition to Nood over 10 days. Simply add a small amount of Nood to your pet's previous food, slowly increasing the amount of Nood and decreasing the previous food.10 days, and you're Nood for life.Wow. Too easy.Feeding Instructions: Daily rotation can vary according to the outdoor temperature, pet's lifestyle (indoor and outdoor), temperament and activity. Ensure that your pet has permanent access to fresh water. Keep the product in a dry and cool place and be sure the food bag is properly closed after each feeding. Always provide regular veterinary care. Pet food only.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

