Nomo Cookie Dough Filled Chocolate Drops 83G

Nomo Cookie Dough Filled Chocolate Drops 83G
£4.00
£4.82/100g

Product Description

  • Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cookie dough flavour centre containing rice cereal and cocoa pieces.
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Carefully made by Kinnerton
  • What could be better than a box of Nomo Cookie dough filled drops? The clever cookies here at Nomo HQ have made sure they're not only delicious, but vegan and free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts... a batch made in heaven!
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org
  • The Nomo and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (confectionery) Company Limited
  • Pictorials not representative of product.
  • Vegan & free from dairy - gluten - egg - nuts
  • Pack size: 83G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass*, Maize Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Cocoa Nibs*, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

83g = 12 x 6.9g portion

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15 PK33,

Net Contents

83g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6.9g
Energy2382 kJ166 kJ
-571 kcal40 kcal
Fat36 g2.5 g
-of which saturates21 g1.5 g
Carbohydrate60 g4.2 g
-of which sugars28 g1.9 g
Protein2.0 g0.1 g
Salt0.23 g0.02 g
83g = 12 x 6.9g portion--
View all Free From Treats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

