Nomo Cookie Dough Filled Chocolate Drops 83G
Product Description
- Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cookie dough flavour centre containing rice cereal and cocoa pieces.
- Carefully made by Kinnerton
- What could be better than a box of Nomo Cookie dough filled drops? The clever cookies here at Nomo HQ have made sure they're not only delicious, but vegan and free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts... a batch made in heaven!
- Vegan & free from dairy - gluten - egg - nuts
- Pack size: 83G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass*, Maize Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Cocoa Nibs*, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
83g = 12 x 6.9g portion
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Return to
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
- Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
- Johnstown,
- Navan,
- Co. Meath,
- C15 PK33,
Net Contents
83g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6.9g
|Energy
|2382 kJ
|166 kJ
|571 kcal
|40 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|2.5 g
|-of which saturates
|21 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|4.2 g
|-of which sugars
|28 g
|1.9 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.02 g
