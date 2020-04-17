We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Febreze Air Freshener Fresh Linen 300Ml

£2.00

£6.67/litre

Febreze Air Freshener Fresh Linen 300ML
Febreze Aerosol Air Freshener with Odourclear technology fights tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Fall in love with the Fresh Linen fragrance and create a blissful atmosphere in your home. While some other air fresheners only mask odours with fragrance, Febreze truly fights odours, so you and your guests can breathe happy. And while most other air fresheners contains dangerous gas, Febreze contains a nitrogen propellant 100% natural. Febreze Air is like a breath of fresh air sweeping away even tough lingering odours and leaving a light fresh scent, making your home feel fresh and renewed every day. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, continuously fighting odour up to 90 days.
Febreze with Odourclear technology fights odours and leaves a light fresh scentFresh Linen FragranceDoesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scentNon-flammable, 100% natural propellantWide range of high quality fragrances
Pack size: 300ML

Net Contents

300ml ℮

