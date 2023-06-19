Piccolo Organic Bbq Popped Corn Chip Kids 5X20g

Organic popped corn snack with barbeque flavoured seasoning. Can you catch the chips? Follow the paths and see which smile belongs to each chip! We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.

Lip-smackingly tasty & popped for a crunch, snacks for little monsters that pack a punch Sweet and smoky BBQ goodness. Popped not fried, they're so delicious it's scary! Why not grab a bag of these & play this fun game?

Organic Farmers & Growers - Non-UK Agriculture EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non EU Agriculture

Always Organic Popped chips bursting with BBQ flavour Eat Well Only 85kcal per bag Popped not fried Great for lunchboxes Source of fibre Nutritionist Approved Lunchbox Friendly No nasties No Added Salt or Sugar Gluten free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 100G

Source of fibre No Added Salt or Sugar

Ingredients

78% Corn*, Vegetable Oils* (Sunflower* and Corn*), Tomato Powder*, Smoked Paprika*, Onion Powder*, Pimento Powder*, Garlic Powder*, Coconut Milk Powder* (90% Maltodextrin*, Starch*), Yeast Extract*, Mango Powder*, Ground Thyme*, Ground Marjoram*, Black Pepper*, * Organic

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Soy and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮